Hermès Arceau Pocket Aaaaargh! – Pocket watch that pairs flying tourbillon with minute repeater

Pocket watch is a timeless classic that exudes sophistication and style beyond a wristwatch to deliver. Taking a new approach in this dimension of watchmaking, Hermès has launched an imaginative pocket watch that combines a flying tourbillon and a minute repeater inside a cover embellished with a T-Rex motif.

This one-of-a-kind pocket watch dubbed Arceau Pocket Aaaaargh! is really fun on the outside. The actual horological twist, however, is when the case is opened to reveal the flashing flying tourbillon on the watch’s white dial.

The look and feel

Hermès’ new pocket watch has a polished 48mm white gold case that is attached to a wire lug to fasten its accompanying dark-green alligator leather cord strap for ease of use. The watch has a beautiful white enamel dial which features stylized Arabic numerals, gently breezed by the leaf hands for hours and minutes.

The Arceau Pocket Aaaaargh! has a small sized crown at 2 o’clock, and at the bottom of the white dial at 6 o’clock is the tourbillon that is reportedly stylized as the brand’s H logo.

The real wonder still is the cover of this pocket watch that is adored by tyrannosaurus composed of marquetry and leather mosaic designed by artist Alice Shirley. The most intricate mosaic is the domed Grand Feu enamel eye. The cover designed is inspired by Hermès legendary Aaaaargh scarves.

Movement, minute repeater, and more

The interesting Arceau Pocket Aaaaargh! is powered by an in-house H1924 automatic tourbillon minute repeater movement, which beats at 21,600 bph and offers 90 hours of power reserve. The innards of the movement can be easily seen through the sapphire crystal case back of the watch.

In addition to the tourbillon, enamel dial, and artistic case, the Arceau Pocket Aaaaargh! also features a minute repeater – a very challenging complication – that chimes the hours, minutes, and more on demand. The price for the watch is only available on request.