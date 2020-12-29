Holiday retreats for solo travelers in Bali, Indonesia

While traveling with spouses, friends, or the entire family is fun and can prove to be a bonding experience; there are a myriad of reasons to travel alone, too. Apart from the promise of adventure and the thrill of being independent – traveling unaccompanied is a perfect way to connect with your true self, your strengths, and focus on personal wellbeing.

The peaceful Bali in Indonesia is the best place to begin your journey as a solo traveler. With its long beaches and flourishing tropical forests, Bali provides an exuberant vacation filled with bliss and beauty. Moreover, the island has plenty of retreats for singles, offering ample activities that cater to your “me time” requirement. Here are the best Bali retreats for solo travelers, which not only offer a rejuvenating experience but are also located near famous tourist attractions.

Fivelements retreat

Situated on the banks of Ayung River, this elegant, award-winning resort offers activities that are deeply rooted in the ancient tradition of Bali. Inspired by the Balinese culture, you can enjoy various activities such as Balinese healing, plant-based cuisine, and sacred arts. Fivelements Retreat is eight kilometers from the town of Ubud, nine kilometers from the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, and 11 kilometers from Goa Gajah, or the Elephant Cave. Equipped with plenty of essential facilities, the resort provides beautiful panoramas and many wellness programs to enjoy.

Soulshine Bali

This yoga retreat is nestled in the lush forest and rice fields of Ubud. International teachers host retreats, offering various endeavors such as yoga, fun activities, healthy food, cultural excursions, and wellness treatments. The complex of Sunshine Bali offers a peaceful environment to relax, while simultaneously allowing for you to explore the neighboring landscapes easily. The rooms at the retreat provide spacious and luxurious living experience, blended with modern tropical design. The experience allows you to relax, dance, celebrate life, connect with others, learn about Bali and explore the island.

COMO Shambhala Estate

Located in tropical rainforest, this retreat lies on the banks of Ayung River, merely 10 kilometers from the town of Ubud. With plenty of amenities, it is one of the best retreats in Bali for solo travelers. The hidden spring pools in the forest are one of the main features of this estate. COMO Shambhala Estate offers a range of activities such as hiking, cycling, mountain bike riding, white-water rafting, cultural tours, culinary classes, local walks, rock climbing and more. Moreover, its targeted wellness programs are ideal for people who are looking to relieve their stress. The resort also extends workshops, massage therapy, Ayurveda therapy, and more mind- and body-enriching experiences and activities.

Adiwana Svarga Loka

Adiwana Svaega Loka is set on a forested hillside near the Campuhan River, and is only six kilometers from the Unud Monkey Forest. Surrounded by natural beauty and popular tourist destinations, it is one of the finest retreats for people traveling unaccompanied. The upscale resort features luxurious rooms that overlook river and forest scenery. It hosts various wellness activities for its guests. Whether you are looking for a wellness holiday getaway, a private retreat venue or a Balinese experience; the nurturing and friendly atmosphere of this resort will leave you feeling refreshed, recharged, and reinvigorated.

Bali Mountain Retreat

Ideal for single travelers looking for an affordable holiday, Bali Mountain Retreat is located in Selemadeg. Many tourist attractions are within a minimum of two-hour distance from the retreat. Sitting high on a mountain, Bali Mountain Retreat is quite remote and provides excellent vistas of natural beauty. Featuring rustic, stilted bungalows and plenty of essential facilities, the resort provides a unique experience with the local Balinese people and their culture. The refreshing and rejuvenating mountain air, clean spring fed water, and stunning views to the coast of Bali make it a top choice.