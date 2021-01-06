Honda unveils 2021 Gold Wing, CRF300L, and CRF300L Rally motorcycles

Honda has unveiled its first three new motorcycles for 2021. The first is the 2021 Gold Wing, a long-distance touring motorcycle aimed at luxury buyers. Honda says the top model of the vehicle has a larger top trunk with 11 additional liters of storage space for a total of 61 liters of storage capacity. The seat gets a new suede-like cover and colored seat piping.

Honda fits the Gold Wing with the new upgraded audio system featuring 45-watt speakers and standard XM radio. The Gold Wing also features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. The Gold Wing starts at $23,900, with the fully optioned Tour Air Bag DCT version starting at $32,600. The motorcycle will be available in February.

The CRF300L is an improvement on the top-selling dual-sport model in the industry. The larger engine has a 15 percent increase in displacement while reducing weight and improving the motorcycle’s off-road performance. Suspension travel and ground clearance were increased for 2021, while weight was reduced by 11 pounds. The CRF300L starts at $5249, with the ABS version selling for $5549. Both will be available in March.

Honda also has the CRF300L Rally that it says is designed to mimic the styling of Ricky Brabec’s Dakar Rally-winning CRF450 Rally. The motorcycle is based on the CRF300L but has a larger fuel tank, handguards, and a frame-mounted windscreen for longer distance traveling. Honda says the additional components don’t impact its performance in city traffic or on trails. It also has a 15 percent larger displacement engine for more power and torque.

Honda Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT Candy Ardent Red RF34

21 Honda CRF300L Studio

21 Honda CRF300L Rally Studio

The CRF300L Rally starts at $5999, with the ABS version starting at $6290. Both versions of the motorcycle will be available in March.