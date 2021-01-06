Honda unveils 2021 Gold Wing, CRF300L, and CRF300L Rally motorcycles

Honda has unveiled its first three new motorcycles for 2021. The first is the 2021 Gold Wing, a long-distance touring motorcycle aimed at luxury buyers. Honda says the top model of the vehicle has a larger top trunk with 11 additional liters of storage space for a total of 61 liters of storage capacity. The seat gets a new suede-like cover and colored seat piping.
Honda fits the Gold Wing with the new upgraded audio system featuring 45-watt speakers and standard XM radio. The Gold Wing also features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. The Gold Wing starts at $23,900, with the fully optioned Tour Air Bag DCT version starting at $32,600. The motorcycle will be available in February.
The CRF300L is an improvement on the top-selling dual-sport model in the industry. The larger engine has a 15 percent increase in displacement while reducing weight and improving the motorcycle’s off-road performance. Suspension travel and ground clearance were increased for 2021, while weight was reduced by 11 pounds. The CRF300L starts at $5249, with the ABS version selling for $5549. Both will be available in March.
Honda also has the CRF300L Rally that it says is designed to mimic the styling of Ricky Brabec’s Dakar Rally-winning CRF450 Rally. The motorcycle is based on the CRF300L but has a larger fuel tank, handguards, and a frame-mounted windscreen for longer distance traveling. Honda says the additional components don’t impact its performance in city traffic or on trails. It also has a 15 percent larger displacement engine for more power and torque.
The CRF300L Rally starts at $5999, with the ABS version starting at $6290. Both versions of the motorcycle will be available in March.