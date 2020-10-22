Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has titanium frame and really cool features

It’s been a while since Huawei’s new Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch was launched. In the gamut of watches that do so much more than what they did say a year ago, it can get really difficult to know which one to go for.

If you are in the market this holiday season, drooling over counters for a smartwatch that should lead you through some decent features and still not burn a big hole in your pocket. The Watch GT 2 Pro presents a good option.

Design and durability

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has a water-resistant sapphire dial paired to the 46mm titanium frame. The lightweight watch has a skin-friendly ceramic back which ensure comfort while wearing. The watch comes with a titanium or silicone strap and presents a perfect balance of art and technology.

For a unique look every day, the circular 1.39-inch OLED display watch comes with over 200 watch faces to match your style of the day. You can either dynamic face or choose a functional watch face to read real-time data. In addition to offering notifications, alerts, and time, on the raise of the wrist the Huawei watch can track sunrise, sunset, moonset, and rise so you can make your adventure selections wisely.

Activity and health tracking

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro can be wirelessly charged and its gives 10 hours of playback with 5 minutes of charge. On full charge the watch can easy last you for 8 days of heavy usage. It has a built-in altitude barometer to measure air pressure when you’re out hiking, and it can measure SpO2 and heart rate.

The watch comes preset with data tracking for 100+ workout modes including outdoor running, climbing, rowing, surfing, skiing, snowboarding etc. You can receive instant alerts if any data exceeds the normal rate. The watch also has a golf mode to analyze the swing posture. It is water-resistant up to 50 meters, runs Huawei’s proprietary Lite OS, and it’s priced at £299.99 (around $390).