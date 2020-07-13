Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink chronograph designed by Garage Italia

Luxury watchmaker Hublot is known for creating striking unisex timepieces, rising above the contemporary design language to lend the watches a bold fashion statement. Garage Italia shares the same instinct and it’s no surprise that the two iconic brands collaborated to create the Millennial Pink Big Bang Chronograph.

Lapo Elkann, founder of Garage Italia has draped the iconic Big Bang Chronograph in a soft makeover for an all-pink look. Before this too, the two brands had joined hands to create the special edition blue-clad Classic Fusion back in 2019.

Color and material

Made from ultra-light titanium, the subtle pink finish of the chronograph tips the scale of unisex domain. It is referred to as Millennial Pink, also known as Tumblr Pink or Scandi Pink. The matte finish is not an eye-popping pink but rather one that looks something similar to a rose gold finish which we are accustomed to seeing in the watch world.

The chronograph comes with matching pink interchangeable straps – one in rubber finish and the other having a titanium clasp with Velcro/PES knit blend. CEO Hublot said that the brand’s expertise in material technology helped achieve the unique hue which is truly distinct. Lapo Elkann said the design inspiration comes from the fact that “we want to create something which represents a positive change.”

Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink innards

The 42mm case dial of the watch is powered by the in-house caliber HUB1280 Unico movement which has 345 individual parts and a flyback complication. The self-winding (1.3 mm less thick than the original timepiece) column-wheel chronograph movement of the watch gives an impressive 72-power reserve. If you notice carefully the designer’s logo is much smaller on the 3 o’clock subdial, not visually distracting in any way.

Hublot Big Bang Millennial Pink comes in limited edition of 200 pieces for a price tag of $20,900. The exclusive unisex timepiece can be bought from the Hublot Boutiques worldwide.