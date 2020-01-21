Hublot Big Bang MP-11 Red Magic with an Impressive 14-day Power Reserve

Following in the heels of the Hublot MP-05 MP-05 LaFerrari Ferrari watch, the company brings to market a much more sober, conservative yet practical watch, in the makes of the Big Bang MP-11 Red Magic. Don’t get me wrong though, the new watch is by no means any less stunning in design and make.

Featuring a manually wound movement, operating at 4 Hz, and made from an astounding 270 components including 39 jewels, this beast of a watch features a power reserve of 14 days!

Fusion in the Color of Passion

The design is of the movement is so beautiful, that Hublot have incorporated sapphire crystal inserts in the periphery of the case design, to give an uninterrupted view of the inner workings of the watch.

As toned down as the design is to its predecessor, the red ceramic case of the watch still measures a rather large 45mm x 14.5mm. This makes the watch rather unsuitable if subtlety is what you’re aiming for in look. Honestly though, the bold ‘out there in your face’ design of the watch means that it was built to be noticed on anyone who is wearing it.

Effortlessly Embodying the Art of Fusion

A distinctive feature of the watch is its power reserve barrel and indicator, the construction of which calls for a rather unusual curved sapphire crystal to cover the case above it. The seven horizontal series coupled mainspring reserve barrels and reserve power indicator are located under the main dial.

To make sure the practicality of the design stays intact Hublot has designed the hour and minute hands on the dial to be quite prominent and legible. Had this not have been the case it would have been Difficult to differentiate the dial from the very-exposed and on-display mechanical movement.

For those looking to purchase this limited-edition watch, Hublot will be manufacturing only 100 pieces which are said to retail at $86,000.