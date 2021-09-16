Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Gold Crystal arrives with rarest dial on a watch

Hublot has a range of watches to drool over, especially the very new Big Bang Integral Tourbillon adorned in a full “rainbow” spectrum. With its penchant for colors and new materials, the Swiss watchmaker has achieved new highs in watch alchemy.

Not only figuratively, but the watchmaker has actually turned into a goldsmith in its workshop to engineer the Spirit of Big Bang Gold Crystal watch, which has a dial dripping gold.

The dial display

White and rose gold watches seem lame objects in from front of this timepiece which has a bling dial graced with 24-karat gold crystals made by Hublot. The watchmaker has created these gold crystals by melting 24k gold at 1064.18 degrees Celsius and then cooling the molten gold to form crystals. It’s not as convenient as it sounds of especially considering only 20-percent of crystals formed can be used in the watch display.

That said, to place the gold crystals, Hublot has managed to create, the horologist has applied 20 layers of transparent lacquer. The watch other than the bling dial is similar to the Hublot’s tonneau-shaped Spirit of Big Bang case, which in the case of this particular watch is finished in black ceramic for ultimate contrast with the golden dial.

Watch details

This Hublot alchemy of materials and spirit is powered by the usual suspect. Under the magnificent dial, you’ll find the in-house HUB 1710 self-winding movement that beats at 28,800bph and offers this masterpiece a 50 hour power reserve.

The Spirit of Big Bang Gold Crystal will be available in 39mm and 42 mm sizes. Paired with black rubber and alligator leather straps, the watches are retailing through Hublot for $28,400 and $29,500 respectively.