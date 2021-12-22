Hublot launches Classic Fusion Aerofusion Aspen Snowmass watch

For the 75th anniversary of the Aspen Snowmass resort complex, run by the Aspen Skiing Company, Hublot has launched a limited edition timepiece distinguished by its snow-white bezel.

The black and white monochrome watch called the Hublot Classic Fusion Aerofusion Aspen Snowmass reflects the role of the Swiss watchmaker as the official resort partner and timekeeper of Aspen Snowmass.

Black and white timepiece

The special edition anniversary Aerofusion Aspen Snowmass feature a 45mm satin finished and polished black ceramic case which is highlighted by a contrasting snow-white ceramic bezel with 6 H-shaped titanium screws.

The openworked watch dial on the other hand has titanium details and as a tribute to the ski destination, the seconds hand features an Aspen tree leaf.

Movement and more

The skeletonized dial gives a nice view of the Hublot’s in-house HUB1155 self-winding chronograph movement in motion. The movement offers 42 hour power reserve, while the watch itself is nicely packed for 50 meter water resistance.

The exhibition caseback is etched with Aspen Snowmass, the resort’s 75th anniversary logo and the special edition number of the 25 examples the watch is limited to. Continuing with the theme, the Hublot Classic Fusion Aerofusion Aspen Snowmass is paired with a white calfskin strap and is priced at $18,500.