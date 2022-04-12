Hublot’s Classic Fusion Bronze Brown is epitome of simplistic watchmaking

Swiss watchmaker Hublot has been at the forefront of creating timepieces that combine innovation with tradition. The latest Classic Fusion Bronze Brown is a true example of the brand’s clear identity.

The classic outlook of the otherwise interesting Hublot design is mated with the state-of-the-art material finish and a complementing movement that propels the ordinary design into a league of its own.

The look and feel

Hublot has integrated a precious metal finish in the new Classic Fusion Bronze Brown. The 45mm case design is created from lavish brushed bronze, which presents the watch with an instant modern appeal and robust attitude.

In its own right, the Classic Fusion Brown Bronze is an exclusive online release and strictly limited to only 30 examples. This exclusivity is not only guaranteed by the watch’s jaw-dropping precious metal body, in fact, it’s the matching Sunray brown dial with 3N gold-plated indexes that adds to the finesse.

In-house movement

The fantastic design of the Classic Fusion Bronze Brown is nothing without the absolutely impactful and gorgeous Hublot’s in-house HUB1112 self-winding movement under the hood. The movement guarantees 42-hour power reserve and has a see-through caseback that provides a nice glimpse of the complex movement inside.

Rated to 50-meter water resistance, the Bronze Brown comes paired with a choice of matching brown alligator leather strap or a contrasting black leather strap. Hublot Classic Fusion Bronze Brown is now available for $13,300 online. You’d have to hurry since the production is strictly limited to 30 pieces.