Hygge Circles Ugakei: Themed-campground will be compelling getaway for adventurers in Japan

Tokyo-Kyoto bullet train is every traveler and adventurer’s delight. But one site that is soon to find slot on travelers’ itineraries in Japan is the Hygge Circles Ugakei, themed-campground in the Uga Valley – a side-step from the Tokyo-Kyoto line at Nagoya (a stop on the bullet train route).

Mie Prefecture’s Uga Valley region, an hour long train ride from Nagoya, is famous for its dense forests, magnificent waterfalls, and refreshing mountain streams. It is already worth a visit for every outdoor enthusiast. And come 2021 it’ll have the most breathtaking campgrounds in all of Japan, which will increase the charm and delight of this place.

The campground

For all natives and international travelers who intend to beat the hustle and bustle of Japan’s metropolitans, can think of venturing to the new Hygge Circles Ugakei campground – slated to open in 2021. The plush campsite is going to transport every enthusiast into an ultimate glamping experience.

The campground, currently under development, is designed by Danish outdoor equipment company Nordisk’s Japanese division. The campsite comprising luxury tents and cabins looks right out of a scene from Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke.

A different take

While existing campsites around Japan concentrate on luxury to enhance traveler’s lodging experience, Nordisk Hygge Circles intends to take the concept a notch higher with environmental sustainability quotient. Nordisk is going to integrate this bent with its concept of hygge, (Danish for lifestyle of comfortable well-being).

In addition to Hygge cabins and tents, the campsite will also include attractions like Hygge Nature Field and Hygge Education Field. If you like Nordisk’s concept, look out for the opening dates and remain informed of when the Hygge Circles Ugakei begins receiving guests.