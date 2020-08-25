Ulysse Nardin Blast skeletonized tourbillon inspired by stealth aircraft

Ulysse Nardin is one of the 17 watch brands making their presence at the Geneva Watch Days. The Le Locle-based Swiss watchmaker has used the platform to introduce to the world its new Blast collection, which is a radical take on the Skeleton Tourbillon.

The four watches in the Blast collection are all striking timepieces that emulate the design language of stealth aircraft. This is of course the first time that they have brought platinum micro-rotor and automatic movement to their Skeleton Tourbillon collection. Of course, Rolf Schnyder, who passed away nine years ago would have been proud of the Blast collection.

Sharp geometric design with visual depth









The 44 mm dial of these sharp looking Blast models is reminiscent of the Skeleton X Magma or the Skeleton Tourbillon watches – but with a sharper, meaner form factor. Being inspired by the stealth fighter jet is evident in the tessellated lugs and edgy lines too. Triangular shapes of the watch face are dominated by varying finished surfaces – brushed, polished and sandblasted giving them a visual depth.

Each of the Blast tourbillons is powered by the in-house UN-172 movement made from platinum, and it has a three-day power reserve. This new movement is derived from the manually wound UN-171 and it is an automatic winding upgrade. The micro-rotor having a star-shaped structure is positioned on the barrel is visible from the front at 12 o’clock.

Self-deploying buckle straps

Interestingly the watches will come with self-deploying butterfly-styled buckle for the strap which opens or closes with just one click. They will be hooked to strap options in structured rubber, alligator leather or velvet finish.

The collection itself comprises of four different finishes – Ulysse Nardin Blue Blast in titanium with blue PVD titanium bezel, Black Blast in black-coated titanium having black ceramic bezel, White Blast having white ceramic case and titanium bezel and the fourth one being Rose Gold Blast draped in 18K rose gold having black ceramic bezel.

Ulysse Nardin Blast collection is going to carry a price tag of $44,000 for the Blue Blast, $46,000 for both Black and White Blast, while the rose gold version is the priciest at $54,000.