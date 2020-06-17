Iceland’s geothermal Sky Lagoon to open in spring next year

Iceland is known for its scenic beauty and its relaxing geothermal lagoons. Now, these amazing water springs will also provide gorgeous oceanic views of the country. Attractions and hospitality company Pursuit has unveiled plans to expand its collection of characteristic travel experiences with a premium oceanfront geothermal lagoon.

The new lagoon, christened Sky Lagoon, will be located in Kársnes Harbour, Kópavogur, just a few minutes away from Reykjavik. The opening date for this man-made lagoon has been set for spring 2021.

A relaxing haven

Sky Lagoon will not only offer a place for visitors to relax and revitalize but will showcase expansive stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean as well, along with awe-inspiring sunsets, Northern Lights, and dark sky views.

Dagny Petursdottir, General Manager of Sky Lagoon informs, “We are thrilled to unveil plans to develop a remarkable geothermal lagoon experience along one of Iceland’s most stunning oceanfront locations. The lagoon will enable guests to connect with mind, body and spirit through the radiant powers of geothermal waters while taking in such impressive ocean views.”

Inspired by Icelandic culture

The man-made lagoon has been designed with the intention to provide a gorgeous view of the Iceland landscape. Its unobstructed 70-meter (230 feet) infinity edge that merges seamlessly into the ocean landscape provides a glimpse into cultural aspects of the country.

Further design elements are inspired by Icelandic culture, creating a distinctive guest experience exhibited after Icelandic turf houses and its restorative spa-like ritual rooted in the country’s tradition.

Moreover, the traditional yet modernized design of Sky Lagoon will feature a cold pool, sauna, in-lagoon bar, dining, and shopping area as well.

Iceland has recently announced plans to reopen its borders for tourism activities on June 15, which were closed due to coronavirus pandemic.