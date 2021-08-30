Limited edition Gerald Genta Arena Retro Mickey Mouse Disney watch introduced

Gerald Genta has been at the helm of Mickey Mouse-themed watches designed in license from Disney. The first of such timepieces was built in 1984, but the company was sold off to Bulgari in 2020 and since there have been some more exciting such wristwatches, an expression of which is delivered yet again in form of the Gerald Genta Arena Retro Mickey Mouse Disney.

An eye-pleasing iteration of the most sought-after luxury Mickey Mouse timepieces, the Arena Retro Mickey Mouse Disney is designed by Bulgari. Screaming Mickey Mouse from design language to aesthetics, it brings something for the fans to celebrate in these testing times.

The look and feel

The Gerald Genta Arena Retro Mickey Mouse Disney is dressed in stainless steel and comes with a 41mm diameter dial which is about 11.85mm at the thickest point. Featuring a recognizable retrograde movement, the watch has a hefty crown at 3 o’clock and the lugs are slightly rounded for essence.

The grained silver dial, which complements the brushed case, features a retrograde minutes scale on the top half. There is a jumping hours window at 4 o’clock, while the Arabic numerals on the minute scale in altering sizes create an aesthetically pleasing effect. For the fans, however, it’s the Mickey Mouse himself dancing in the center with an arm stretched out to indicate the minutes.

The limited edition timepiece

Bulgari has preferred to remain tightlipped about the watch’s water-resistance and movement specifics, but expectedly the Gerald Genta Arena Retro Mickey Mouse Disney is powered by the Bulgari BVL 300 movement found in the Gerald Genta Arena Bi-Retro Sport. This automatic movement beats at 28,800 bph and offers 42 hours of power reserve.

To complement the retro Mickey Mouse watch appearance, this new Bulgari timepiece is provided on a bright red rubber strap that gives a fabric effect. The Gerald Genta Arena Retro Mickey Mouse Disney is only limited to 150 examples and it will roll out in January of 2022. For the eager collectors, it will retail for €16,500 (roughly $19,500).