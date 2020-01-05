Indian and Chinese tourists now allowed visa-free entry to Malaysia

Sometimes, traveling is more fun, exciting, and memorable if it’s planned unexpectedly. You know those times when you just decided to book a flight, pack up your bags, and go on that trip. It’s not for everyone though because there are some stuff you need to prepare like book for accommodations so you’re sure you have a place, itinerary, and for a few countries—visa.

That’s right. Not all republics or countries are allowed to visit other states without a visa. Their citizens need to secure a valid visa from the embassy of a specific country they want to visit.

Most people get approved but unfortunately, there are those that don’t for whatever reasons. It’s that one thing holding off people to travel more—getting a visa because of the time, effort, payment, and requirements needed.

No Visa, No Problem

In Malaysia, they want to improve further their tourism. The government has this ‘Visit Malaysia Year’ campaign. It’s already in the fifth year and good news to those from India and China, you can now visit Malaysia without having to secure a visa.

This visa-fee entry has been in effect since the beginning of the year. By January 1, people with Indian or Chinese passport can freely visit Malaysia. Of course, they still need to pass through the customs first and answer when asked some questions.

Those from China or India only need to pre-register prior to any trip. It should be easy. The visa-free advantage can be availed until December 31, 2020 only.



We’re not sure if there is a possibility of the visa-free entry being extended but who knows. The Malaysian government will have to see the benefits of the move to tourism first.

Visit Malaysia Visa-Free This 2020

If you plan on visiting Malaysia soon, make sure you enter and exit the country through authorized airports only. You may also enter through the follow seven border crossings: (1) Bukit Kayu Itam, Changloon, Kedah; (2) Immigration control at Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar, Tanjung Kupang, Johor; (3) Immigration control at Tedungan in Limbang, Fifth Division, Sarawak (4) Johor Bahru railway station; (5) Padang Besar, Perlis; (6) Sultan Iskandar Building, Johor; (7) Sungai Tujoh, Sarawak.

The visa-free entry is only valid for 15 days. This means the Chinese or Indian tourists can only stay in Malaysia for two weeks. Registration must be done three months prior to travel so yes, you can’t just fly to Malaysia that quick. You still need to be prepared but that’s better than having the need to apply for a visa.

Make sure you already have valid return flight tickets and proof of funds. After your 15-day visit, you can revisit Malaysia after 45 days. That’s only one and a half months of waiting.

The goal of Malaysia’s Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry is to attract more tourists. Last year, the goal was 28 million but only 20 million tourists visited the country. This year, the target is to receive 30 million travelers from all over the world.