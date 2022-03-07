IQOO 9 Pro BMW M Motorsport Edition 9 for racing fans who love gaming

Vivo is going all guns blazing with its 2022 lineup of flagship killer phones that are garnering quite some attention. The daddy of them all, the IQOO 9 Pro BMW M Motorsport Edition 9 is among a handful of mobile devices using Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC based on the 4nm process tech.

The M Motorsport Edition of the device has the backing of BMW branding who are their premium partner. Motorsports fans who love their odd gaming sessions will be elated by the official BMW M link which is the BMW’s racing program that peaked in the 1960s and 1970s.

Sublime design that stands out

There’s no denying, Android smartphones more or less look the same – even the flagship title holders. The IQOO 9 Pro BMW M Motorsport Edition clearly stands out in that regards with its rally striped glass panel bearing a carbon fiber texture. The three stripes run from the top to the bottom on the all-white body.

That’s akin to the BMW’s racing spirit in every sense. The matte AG process used in the manufacturing process lends the glass surface the textured patterns and an abrasive feel for better grip. The faux carbon fiber finish is present in the black box in which the phone ships. The unique rear panel look of the phone is also replicated in the rubber case that is a part of the package.

The Vivo-owned sub-brand is slowly taking up the space created by OnePlus’ initial lineup of phones that were high on performance, minimalistic in design, and undercut major players with a stamping authority.

Peak performance for power users

Although the 2022 IQOO flagship smartphone doesn’t look like other gaming phones on the market, it is a performance beast to quench all your mobile gaming needs. The top-end Qualcomm processor is mated to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and an overclocked UFS 3.1 storage for a blazing-fast response. The model gets a large heat spreader, stacked waterfall three-dimensional system, and two split-flow power pumps for efficient heat dissipation.

The IQOO 9 Pro special edition has dual-cell 120W ultra-fast flash charging for the 4700mAh battery and gets 50W wireless charging support. The BMW M Motorsport Edition however only gets three rear cameras including a 50MP Samsung GN5 main sensor with gimbal stabilization, 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide shooter, and a 16MP telephoto lens. For multimedia content lovers, the phone boasts a curved 6.78-inch LPTO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1500 nit peak brightness.

This performance beast clearly undercuts the high-end devices with its lucrative price tag of around $940 and of course the BMW branding. Sadly, for now, it is not available in the US.