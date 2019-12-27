Issey Miyake, Ex-Audi and Nissan Designer Satoshi Wada Design The “U” Watch

The association between Issey Miyake and ex-Audi and Nissan designer Satoshi Wada is not new. The most noticeable one is the ‘W’ series of watches, that this Audi A5 designer has crafted under the label. The chronograph has unique Japanese cues and the dynamic case was inspired by an aluminum wheel of a car.

Satoshi Wada was also responsible for the W mini as well as the W automatic watches. However, today we are here to discuss the “U” Watch. Ever since the saw the Issey Miyake Nao Tamura 1/6 Watch, we’ve expected the designer to shell out another inspiring piece. And once again, the designer delivers on our expectations.

It’s All About U

With a more classic approach than his previous endeavor, Satoshi Wada has come up with the “U” watch. This is a new series that combines the concepts of the “Unidentified” design and “Classic” design. Boasting an accuracy of ±20 seconds/month. The watch displays an elegant dial with Roman numerals (laid out at four points) under a Curved Hard Rex glass face.

The Satoshi Wada x Issey Miyake “U” watch is powered by a VJ21 quartz movement, is water-resistant up to 50 meters and due to its silver oxide battery, it has a life of 3 years. And quite predictably, the curves of the watch resemble a car body.

The watch comes fitted with a calf leather strap or a metal bracelet and is housed in a 41mm stainless steel case.

Why Satoshi Wada Matters

Satoshi Wada, a car and project designer, started his career after graduating from Musashino Art University by joining Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. in 1984. He pursued his higher education in London and graduated from the prestigious Royal College of Art in 1991.

His Most notable work was when he began working for Audi AG/Audi design in Germany and contributed to the Audi brands’ global expansion by designing the A5 that was called “the most beautiful coupé in the world.”

In 2009 he left Audi to establish his own independent design studio called SWdesign TOKYO. He has actively brought about simplicity in the product-design, automotive-design and lifestyle-design projects that he has worked upon and this Issey Miyake collaboration is a testimony of it.