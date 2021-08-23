Sustainable production and eco-friendly manufacturing are fast scaling as the climate impact becomes increasingly prevalent in 2021. The watch industry is not aloof of this needed change; manufacturers here are trying to do their bit. Case in point independent watchmaker Fortis that has introduced two new Fortis Flieger pilot watches made from recycled stainless steel.

The two said watches include the Fortis Flieger F-39 and Fortis Flieger F-41 each of which features casing made from recycled stainless steel and come with midnight blue dials. Both these models share almost the same features barring their sizes.

The look and feel

Recycled stainless steel is not as unique and environmentally beneficial as carbon-neutral steel but it is a great step in the direction of sustainability in watch design. The Fortis Fliegers in question are delivered in a nice brushed casing and feature pierced lugs.

The midnight blue dial within the steel casing and bezel insert in the same material features a visibly attractive chapter ring which is slightly raised from the dial. The indices and Arabic numerals are displayed in white on blue dial, which are easy to read.

The interesting thing about the dial is the bright orange Berlac Flour used in the long sends hand and over the 55 to 5 minute markers. This indication can be used by pilots during synchronized flights and other objectives. The orange “Automatic” text just over the 6 o’clock maker is another intriguing element in the dial.

Movement and more

The Fortis Flieger here is powered by Sellita SW 200-1 automatic movement which beats at 4Hz and offers 38 hours of power reserve. These watches in 39 mm and 41 mm diameters with midnight blue dial come paired with gray-blue olive leaf tanned cowhide leather strap.

The sustainably manufactured straps are also provided with recycled stainless steel pin buckle to match the overall green approach of these timepieces. These Fortis watches come with water resistance of 200 meters and are price starting at $2,000.