IWC launches first blue ceramic Pilots watch for Laureus Sport for Good

‘Sports has the power to change the world;’ it’s the best way to keep children at bay from violence and inequality so ultimately a better generation sprouts. The Laureus Sports for Good Foundation believes wholeheartedly in this notion and has for over 20 years doing its bit with young people.

IWC Schaffhausen has been a longtime partner of the Laureus Foundation in this endeavor. The watchmaker has previously introduced fifteen special edition Laureus watches; now continuing the trend, IWC has announced the latest blue collaboration, which is also a first of its kind for the brand.

First blue for Schaffhausen brand

IWC has launched a new Pilot’s watch for Laureus Sport for Good in 41mm in blue ceramic, which is the first time the brand has used this case material. The dramatically blue Pilot watch is very concise, it is a three-handed watch with a simple date counter in the traditional 3 o’clock setting.

The new Laureus edition timepiece is not different for its simplicity, the company has made three hand watches in the Laureus versions, but frankly, it’s the untraditional matte blue dial and blue ceramic case that basically makes the watch stand out for the beholder. For aesthetical amplification, the dial is contrasted with white minute counter, Arabic numerals and the red tipped seconds hand.

The movement and more

The new IWC Schaffhausen Laureus edition blue ceramic watch is powered by in-house caliber 32111, which rests secured within the beautifully engraved titanium caseback. The movement provides the watch a crazy five-day power reserve.

The whimsical caseback is engraved with the winning entry from the children’s drawing competition that IWC organizes in collaboration with Laureus. The drawing making to the watch back this time was made by a 12-year-old girl from Colombia and it expresses gender equality through sport.

For a matching package, the blue ceramic Laureus edition watch is placed on a blue rubber strap with fabric inlay. The watch is strictly limited to only 750 pieces and should be available soon for a retail price of $6,250.