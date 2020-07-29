Omega introduces Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon Alinghi edition

Swiss yacht team Alinghi has a mark on the American Cup twice, which is one of the most grueling sailing competition, along with eight D35 titles, seven Bol D’or top spots and four Extreme Sailing Series championships. Omega has been their timing partner since last year and now the duo has a timepiece to boast their alliance.

The Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon Alinghi edition is based on the popular ‘Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon’ that redefines the iconic design of the Moonwatch. The striking watch reflects the spirit of competitive yachting. As Raynald Aeschlimann, president and CEO, Omega watches believes “the new watch is about two great Swiss brands combining their passion for innovation and sailing.”

Sporty look worthy of the Speedmaster series

The Speedmaster Alinghi comes in a 44.5mm zirconium oxide ceramic case and the ultra-resistant material makes its way to the crown, case back, bezel and pushers too. The Omega Caliber 1865 movement of this chronograph is inspired by the TF35 catamaran and has honeycomb effect for the mainplate and barrel bridge – matching the interior of the carbon hull. For a slimmer profile the watch is 13.80mm thick when compared to the usual Moonwatch models.

Of course, to match the sporting theme of Alinghi, the tachymeter scale on the ceramic bezel has white Super-LumiNova and red hue. Similarly, the stop/start pusher and the cool red perforated rubber strap with matching red stitching has the same color theme.

Pricing and availability

As a watch collector and Omega enthusiast, the Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon Alinghi is one to have in your watch winder. Since it is not a limited edition chronograph model, you’ll have easy access to the timepiece.

As it is more like the Speedmaster Apollo 8 edition, the watch has been sensibly priced at $10,800. If Omega is your way and yachting a passion, there is no reason to not take one of these on a session.