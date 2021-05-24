IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition AMG with subtle monochrome racing vibe

Marking their long-standing relationship, IWC and Mercedes-AMG come forth with a brand-new edition to collaboration. The first Pilot’s Watch Chronograph was crafted in titanium and made an indelible mark. For the latest edition, we can see a significant tempering of the signature pilot chronograph design. This is supported with a hint of monochrome racing look. Of course, the new tech features are also intriguing.

Earlier this year, we covered the bases with the limited edition 10 Years of MR PORTER Pilot’s Chronograph, which was a league apart in bronze pilot watches. This was mainly because of the alloy used in the case.

Today we take a look at The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG”, which is made using materials that identify with the races and motorsports. Basically, pumping up jam for Mercedes fans and watch enthusiasts.

Mercedes-Benz makes its place in the IWC’s Pilot’s Watches collection

Since 2004, the collaborators have been sharing design and technical values that are reflected in the relentless refinements in technical perfection. What is impressive is that the new edition moves beyond the lip-service that most collaborative timepieces reflect.

This edition is more than just adding a co-branded logo on the dial and moves the needle with some technical features that go beyond the standard expectations. The basic 43mm case remains unchanged and to complement this, we find the familiar simple inverted pushers, narrow bezel and slab case sides.

The Edition AMG distinct identity

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition AMG uses Grade 5 titanium, making it lightweight, durable and balances the aviation and automotive cues seamlessly. As we all know that the color of Grade 5 titanium can differ with different brands, IWC has played it clever by adopting a unique coloring of the alloy that goes with the Mercedes-AMG’s Selenite Gray Magno matte metallic paint.

IWC has teamed the case with an AMG-signed sapphire display caseback that ensures a very basic – 60 meters of water resistance. Giving life to this watch is the in-house 69385 automatic chronograph movement, which offers a 46-hour power reserve. The sub-dials are laid out at 6, 9 and 12 o’clock positions. Personally, I find the dial too cluttered with the three subdials and the date and day window. Teamed with the watch is a black calfskin leather strap that mimics the pattern of the woven carbon-fiber dial. The watch retails at $9100.