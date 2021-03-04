IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph “Tribute to 3705” is refreshing take on the classic

Arguably, IWC makes the best, high-quality aviation (pilot) watches, using a range of materials including ceramic and titanium. Going forward in 2021, the Swiss watch manufacturer is using an uncanny combo of ceramic and titanium – Ceratanium – to give a new lease of life to one of its classics.

IWC first presented the classic ref. 3705 in 1994. The pilot’s watch then featured a case made from scratch-resistant black zirconium oxide ceramic. The watch, despite its level of innovation and construction from groundbreaking case material, was not a big hit. Lately, owing to growing neo-vintage charm, it is according to IWC, the brand’s “most sought-after collector’s item.”

The new make

Befittingly then, for the 25th anniversary of the ref. 3705 ceramic pilot’s chronograph, the watchmaker is releasing a re-issue of the watch in a new case material but with the charm and goodness of the classic intact.

IWC is honoring the ref. 3705 with the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “Tribute to 3705”, which is made from IWC’s recent material innovation, Ceratanium. The new watch’s “case, chronograph pushers and pin buckle” are made from Ceratanium – an alloy of ceramic and titanium – which renders the timepiece scratch-resistant, robust and lightweight.

Classic essence remains intact

“Tribute to 3705” is made from a new, cutting-edge material, which is only the aspect that deviates from the classic. Otherwise, the 41mm watch dial remains unchanged from the ref. 3705. The black dial with white indexes and hands features chronograph subdials and date and day window.

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “Tribute to 3705” is limited to only 1000 pieces. It is powered by in-house 69380 caliber offering 12-hour power reserve and comes on a black calfskin strap. The watch is currently available on pre-order for $11,900.