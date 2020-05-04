IWC Schaffhausen’s adds three new watches to Portugieser Chronograph collection

The Swiss luxury watchmaker, IWC has introduced three new members to its best-seller Portugieser Chronograph watch family. These elegant everyday wear sports watches come in a clean, functional design with an integrated chronograph to measure time in seconds and minutes.

Although the brand was founded in 1868, the Portugieser was first introduced in 1939. These timepieces remind us of the Portugieser’s origin as a nautical precision instrument for the wrist. The sleek design profile gives the impression of wearing a significantly larger timepiece that fits any wrist perfectly.

The refreshed ones joining the line

Here are the gentlemen’s timepieces joining one of IWC Schaffhausen’s most iconic collections. Ref. IW371615 features an elegant green dial in a stainless steel case and Ref. IW371616 comes with a vibrant burgundy dial in a stainless steel case, both are priced at $7,950.

However, priced at $16035, the third one is a ‘boutique edition’ – Ref. IW371614 featuring a blue dial in with an 18k 5N gold case with gold-plated slim Feuille hands and 18k gold appliqués.

The elegance and influence

Maintaining the traditional character, IWC Schaffhausen presents each of these dial variants in a compact 41 mm case, covered by a convex antireflective sapphire glass bounded by a thin bezel. The open, clear and functionally designed dials feature Arabic numerals and slim Feuille time hands.

There are two recessed totalizers placed at 6 o’clock representing seconds, and at 12 o’clock indicating chronograph minutes. For easy facilitation of chronograph functionality, the watch has two chronograph pushers at 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock.

Each of these comes with a transparent sapphire glass case back displaying the precise chronograph movement in classic column-wheel design. The watches are powered by the IWC-manufactured self-winding caliber 69355 movement maintaining a 46-hour power reserve. These watches are water-resistant up to 3 bars and come attached to a comfortable black alligator leather strap.