Off-White™ x Air Jordan 1 ‘Canary Yellow’ could release soon

Based out of Milan, Off-White™ is recognized as a luxury brand for men’s-street wear, founded by Virgil Abloh in 2012. The brand gained popularity after its collaboration with Nike.

Off-White and Nike partnership is expected to continue into 2020 with the revival of the classic ‘Canary Yellow’ sneaker. With its first appearance in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 outshined the league with its use of bold and dynamic color scheme, and it is expected to the same when it launches later in the year.

For a classic high ankle Air Jordan feel

The sneaker echoes a classic Air Jordan look with double tone, canary yellow paneling on off-white synthetic upper made of leather and suede. With the Air Jordan branding embossed on both collar wing panels, the white Nike Swoosh is stitched in the mid-foot on either sides.

The first look of the bright yellow high ankle was dropped by Off-White on Twitter and now we have an on-foot look of the silhouette thanks to Instagram user RepGod888 who vouches to provide latest sneaker information.

Other details

Abloh’s industrial branding can be located on the medial of the sneaker. With Nike Air tongue tags, the “AIR” marking in black is seen on the midsole round up. Complimenting the paneling on the upper, the yellow solid rubber outsole features forefoot flex grooves to support natural motion.

Living up to Nike’s eye for detail, the sneakers should promise a time-tested bouncy cushioning and premium comfort to be street-ready. The vibrant color combination will surely make this shoe stand out in your collection.