Horizn Studio unveils most sustainable luxury suitcase made of 100% biodegradable material

Horizn Studios has launched Circle One, which has been dubbed as “the world’s most sustainable luxury luggage.” The new suitcase is fully biodegradable and eco-friendly, with a shell made from a patented natural fiber-composite called BioX.

According to the studio, BioX demonstrates that a plant-based material can exceed the performance of traditional high-tech materials like aluminum, carbon fiber and polycarbonate. With its attractive qualities, Circle One brings about a new era of travel luggage.

Circle One

With its game-changing material, the new luggage from Horizn Studios features a multi-axial and multi-density flax fiber weave suspended in resin, which is widely available throughout Europe. This material can be turned into a durable material that is stronger and lighter than titanium, and more durable than polycarbonate.

Featuring recycled lining and zippers, the luggage also boasts seed and nutshell-infused handles with lightweight magnesium tubes. The luggage will launch in four translucent colors – Night, Earth, Sun, Sky at a suggested price of €685 (about $850). The first 1000 Circle One purchases will receive a complimentary Extended Care package for free.

Functional and sustainable

Circle One embodies the union of sustainability and performance. BioX is designed to be repaired and never replaced; it can be fully repaired, with a bespoke care package thought to provide repairs throughout the world. The product is due to ship in October 2021, and it will be delivered in recycled cardboard boxes, without any plastic material.

The studio also offers an Extended Care upgrade, with a five-year warranty and globally available, carbon-neutral pick-up and shipping service. So you have the freedom to travel around the globe without worrying about the maintenance of your luggage.