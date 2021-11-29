IWC’s first Big Pilot Chronograph watch is Monopusher Edition “Le Petit Prince”

IWC has for the first time introduced a Big Pilot’s watch with chronograph. The Schaffhausen-based watch maker prides with chronograph functionality in its Pilot’s watches, but this is the first instance it has been introduced in the Big Pilot’s line up.

The first watch to achieve the feat is dubbed Big Pilot’s Watch Monopusher Edition “Le Petit Prince”. As the name suggests the chronograph functionality on the watch is controlled via a single pusher integrated within the recognizable conical crown.

First Big Pilot chronograph

The all-new Big Pilot’s Watch Monopusher Edition “Le Petit Prince” with chronograph arrives in a large 46mm diameter dial. The watch stays true to the aesthetics of the Big Pilot watches.

It is delivered with a monopusher – instead of the usual two on either side of the crown – concealed within the crown so that the overall appearance of the Big Pilot is not compromised. On a single push of the button, the chronography is kicked off, and on the second press its stops. On the third press, the chronograph is reset to zero. The stop time of up to an hour can be seen on the totalizer at 12 o’clock.

The movement and more

The deep blue dial of the Big Pilot’s Watch Monopusher Edition “Le Petit Prince” has a sunray finish and it nicely complements the stainless steel casing of this unique Big Pilot. The dial feature rhodium-plated hands, numerals and indices, while the watch is powered by one of the three in-house chronograph movements from IWC.

The watch features 59365 caliber, which is only manual wound chronograph movements manufactured by IWC. The movement provides the Big Pilot’s Watch Monopusher Edition “Le Petit Prince” power reserve of eight days.

Water-resistant to 60m, this watch has a see-through caseback and is limited to only 500 examples. Available on a brown calfskin strap with folding clasp, the chronography Big Pilot will cost you CHF 16,900 (about 18,300).