Jabra Elite 45h headphones are excellent value for money

Finding headphones that are true value of money can be a herculean task given the endless options out there. Jabra is known for their true Wireless earbuds and for people who prefer the on-ear headphones, they have something that is hard to give a miss.

Yes, we are talking about the Jabra Elite 45h headphones which pack a punch for the price tag of $100. The headphones have the right mix of features, audio quality and comfortable design, which makes them an ideal option for majority of users looking for a good deal.

Lightweight, ergonomic design

To be honest the Jabra Elite 45h do impress with their matte finish design which looks more premium than the price range they are actually in. Headbands have soft cushion which should get you through long hours of listening. One great thing about the headphones is their size adjustment mechanism which is quite smooth.

They do sometimes shift with the head movement but that is not a major annoyance unless you are into rugged physical activities like running or working out. Being just 160 grams also gives them an advantage when it comes to being chosen by serious audiophiles who like long sessions of music listening.

Feature-packed headphones with great audio quality

The headphones do have a good balance of highs and mids with decent bass, which should play all genres with same fluidity. Although, if you are a pure bass buff, you should side from the Jabra Elite 45h as they won’t satiate your desires completely. That said, the headphones have in-built Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, along with the Jabra Sound+ control app that optimizes the listening experience tailored to your likes.

These headphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that allows you to pair it with two devices simultaneously. Battery life is where these headphones will impress beyond comprehension. On a single charge, you can listen to a mind-boggling 50 hours of music at 60-70 percent volume. For people who are always on the go, 10 minutes fast charge will give you 10 hours of playback.