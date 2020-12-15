Social Distancing Sweater offers playful way to protect yourself during holiday celebrations

SimpliSafe is not known best for apparels. The company dishes out some of the finest security systems to protect our homes. This year they intend to protect our holidays in addition to our homes.

For this purpose, SimpliSafe has released a classic holiday sweater with a new twist. This sweater comes with a special social distancing design, which is possibly the need of the hour.

Fresh spin to the holiday sweater

The tech-enabled sweater is designed primarily for the coronavirus-stricken world where wearing a face mask and keeping a distance of six-feet from the next person is the best way to keep safe.

The sweater is integrated with motion sensors that sound a siren whenever someone gets within six feet. It helps create a secure space for you without marring the festivity fun. The nifty sweater would kindly let your visiting friends and family members know when they’ve come too close, and would need to back off – ensuring safety for all!

The availability

Social Distancing Sweater is just a prototype at this point in time, however, SimpliSafe will be giving away a limited number of sweaters. A version of the sweater without the electronics and sensors is also available for purchase online from SimpliSafe website.

If you love tinkering with electronics, you have an option to check out the tech-installation instruction on the website and stitch up the electronics into a festive sweater for the fun appeal.