adidas Yeezy 450 “Cinder” colorway expected to arrive in spring

Kanye West and adidas have some really intriguing models on the market already. Fans are now expected to get a new flavor in adidas Yeezy 450 “Cinder”, which is the new colorway for the interesting silhouette.

With the new colorway of the adidas Yeezy 450, West visions to impress the Yeezy Slide – as this design was previously called – fans with its luring color pattern on the shoe upper and the midsole.

Look and feel

The adidas Yeezy 450 Cinder is made in Clay Brown Primeknit upper extending up to the patterned sockliner. The upper is matched with tonal laces, but the most fascinating is the EVA foam exoskeleton, which makes up the shoe midsole.

The exoskeleton structure wraps around the upper from toe to heel and around and features a very captivating gradient that goes from light brown to dark brown from toe to heel. Finishing the look of adidas Yeezy 450 Cinder is the matching insole with Yeezy and adidas globe logo.

Availability and pricing

The globe icon on the insole is representative of the fact that the silhouette is constructed using sustainable materials. The comfort and style are guaranteed given the design’s success in the past, especially since West himself took to the street in one of the pairs.

adidas Yeezy 450 Cinder is likely to hit markets in spring 2022. The pair will retail for $200 and will at least be available through adidas.com.