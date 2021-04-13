Jaden Smith x New Balance Vision Racer ReWorked ready for Earth Day 2021

Young as he is, Jaden Smith is probably more accomplished than any other guys his age. It’s not because he’s the son of Will Smith but also because he has always been proud when it comes to expressing his creativity in all he does. Whether it’s fashion, music, or movies, you can know if it has that Jaden Smith style.

Jaden Smith’s style is youthful. Some will say it’s chill and smooth. Others may also describe it as sustainable with his choice of materials and textures. The New Balance Vision Racer ReWorked is a perfect example of what we’re talking about as Smith teamed up with New Balance.

New Balance Vision Racer Reimagined

The new New Balance Vision Racer ReWorked is a pair meant to celebrate Earth Day 2021. It’s designed with sustainability in mind. It uses material that combines 10% Spandex, 16% recycled polyester, and 74% SPINNEX fiber.

The pair is mainly light gray and white with colored speckles. The heels, toe boxes, and the mid-foot are white where the speckles are found. The N branding is on the side panels. You will notice some dark black on the heel counters.

New Balance Vision Racer ReWorked Coming Soon

The midsoles appear as dimensional. They look chunky but cool in its icy blue look which is actually the translucent outsole. Underneath, there is a text —[DO YOU SEE IT YET?]—in pink and black.

The Jaden Smith x New Balance Vision Racer ReWorked will be out beginning April 22, 2021—Earth Day. It will be sold for $150 on New Balance’s website.