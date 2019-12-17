Jaeger-LeCoultre Atmos Transparente Clock has a see-through vibe

It’s very rare for us to cover a clock, because not all of them pique our interest. The benchmark set here is quite high, you need to be as radical as the T-Rex Table clock that was brought to us by MB&F, a few months ago, or be as classic at the Jaeger-LeCoultre clock that we are about to uncover here.

In many ways the Jaeger-LeCoultre Atmos Transparente Clock continues the legend of the ‘almost’ perpetual movement introduced in 1928 by engineer Jean-Léon Reutter. The Art Deco style is quite evident in the way it has been conceived. The thing about desk clocks is that they seem to be quite redundant in most lifestyles.

Given that we have wristwatches, fitness trackers and our phones – handy and easily available to tell us the time. We rarely glance at a table clock – even if we had one – to know what the hour is.

If you ask me, I’m dependent on my laptop and my phone for the same. When I had given my Omega Constellation for servicing, I didn’t even miss it for its time-telling capabilities. It was solely for my shallow vanity, that I wanted it back on my wrist.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Atmos Transparente Clock

Say hello to the Jaeger-LeCoultre Atmos Transparente Clock, which continues the legacy of the Atmos Clock collection. Those who fancy an art-deco, object of desire, gracing their interiors, are totally going to love the affordability of this exclusive clock.

What makes this timepiece stand apart is the fact that it supports a new-generation glass for a totally colorless and see-through effect. The mechanical design of the clock is quite different and is powered by the changes in the atmosphere.

When Temperature Controls the Power

The unique thing about the Atmos clock is that its sensitive to register even the slightest change in temperature, which in turn helps in powering the clock. A single degree change in the room temperature is capable of powering the clock for two days.

As Jaeger-LeCoultre likes to put it, the credit goes to the engineering marvels of Jean-Léon Reutter, which gave birth to the Atmos, which ‘loves on air.’

The clear rectangular glass cabinet that holds together the clock, measures 250 mm x 185 mm x 145 mm and sports an anti-reflective coating. The ‘crystal clear’ view of the dial and the mechanism, showcases its ‘art decor’ styling.

The glass dial comes with transferred hour markers and minimalist hands that sport a black polished finish. The watch is powered by the hand assembled caliber 563 movement, with a ‘virtually perpetual’ power reserve. retails for $9,450.