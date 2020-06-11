Jaeger-LeCoultre intros two new Master Control Memovox watches

When you talk about Jaeger-LeCoultre the first thing that comes to mind is the Memovox first introduced in the 1950 that brought the very useful alarm function to mechanical wristwatches.

Ever since there have been certain variations in the model but this year JLC has updated the Master Control collection with the Memovox. While Master Control Memovox is a slight modification of the original design, the blue-dialed Master Control Memovox Timer is a limited edition watch with contemporary design and classic character.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Memovox

Housed in a similar 40mm case, as its original counterpart, the new Master Control Memovox gets updated bezel design along with subtle changes in the hour marker. With the date counter at 3 o’clock, the watch now has a sapphire crystal case back for the first time, which provides a clear glimpse of the caliber 959 movement inside.

Earlier the Memovox model had stainless steel case back, which didn’t allow a peek into dance of the hammer on the peripheral bell. The watch is priced at $11,600 and is paired with a Novonappa calfskin strap in brown color.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Memovox Timer

Placed in a 40mm case with similar features to the original Moemovox, the new limited edition watch has a new alarm feature. In addition to the traditional alarm, set to wake up in the morning, the watch enable the wearer to set alarm on basis of elapsed time during events.

For the purpose of this feature, the Master Control Memovox Timer get concentric circles on the blue dial. The inner-circle with a small red hand with JL logo indicates the time until the alarm in elapsed time. The watch is priced at $15,600 and only 250 of these will be available.