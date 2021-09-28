Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge Trail Sneakers out in two colorways

Reebok is fast becoming a favorite of many sneakerheads. It may not be in the same level as Nike or Adidas yet but it is known as one of the leading brands in sportswear.

The year started with Reebok showing off new colorways of the Reebok Zig Kinetica II. Now we get to see the Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge with its very rugged look yet sustainable design.

Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge’s Sustainability

Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge is mainly inspired by trail running. If you frequently walk, hike, or run, you can considered this pair as you search and discover new routes.





The brand has always been committed to reducing waste and the impact to the environment so it decided to use sustainable materials on this silhouette. The pair’s beige upper is made of a textile material based on at least 30% recycled materials.

Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge Design

The Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge comes with a lace-up closure. There is a Floatride Fuel midsole plus a Vibram Ecostep outsole. Adding grip to the outsole are the angled studs. There is also the Floatride Energy toe cap .







The pair is available in Modern Beige and Core Black. We believe Reebok will introduce other color combinations in the future. For now, enjoy these two versions with their padded ankles, foam insoles, and even Pull tab loops. Price tag reads €140.00 ($164).