Dr. Martens x Suicoke collaboration has two sandals ready for the summer

The season of sandals will be upon us before we realize. When you head out to pick a pair this summer, spare a thought for the new collaborative effort that has ousted a couple of irresistible new silhouettes.

Dr. Martens and Japanese street sandals marque, Suicoke have come into a first time association to deliver two sandals that comprise Suicoke’s DEPA and the BOAK streetwear designs with rework and signature aspects of Dr. Martens.

Two sandals

This collaboration will be iconic in a few verticals, one of which is that both brands share an unrelenting commitment to innovation and detail. The two aspects clearly visible in the DEPA and BOAK silhouettes that incorporate Dr. Martens’ Lorsan outsole, yellow stitching, and trademark heel tabs.

The collaborative DEPA and BOAK sandals – referred to as DM DEPA and DM BOAK – feature black leather exterior and co-branding. The DM DEPA comes with Suicoke branded pull tabs, while the DM BOAK has clip buckles for fastening the sandals. Both pairs, as mentioned, tout Dr. Martens’ signature heel tabs and are finished with yellow stitching we’ve come to associate with Doc Martens.

Pricing and availability

While this collaborative effort seems a “simple formula on the outside,” the two companies have carefully married the best of their brands to achieve these sandals that will definitely sell like hot cakes over the next few months.

Talking about the sale, the Dr. Martens x Suicoke DM DEPA and DM BOAK will be available in complete adult sizing starting at $210. The sandals will be going on sale from March 13 at select Dr. Martens stores and website.