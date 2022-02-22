Jaeger-LeCoultre marks Chinese New Year with an exclusive Reverso ‘Tiger’

We are in the first month of the Chinese Zodiac 2022, colloquially the Year of the Tiger. Jaeger-LeCoultre is commemorating the year with a Reverso Tribute Enamel ‘Tiger’, a breath-taking timepiece which would be remembered for the engraved tiger imprint, on the swiveling reverse side, that seems to leap out of the background.

Having debuted nine decades ago in 1931, Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso has come a long way from being a timepiece for fashionistas on the polo field. Designed with a swiveling cover to protect the dial and glass of the watch, the idea became classy and Reverso caught on when the watchmaker realized that the blank metal of the case back could be a fitting canvas for its artistic expression; and the ‘tiger’ engraving is a true embodiment of that.

Reverso Tribute Enamel Tiger

This special edition watch is highly customizable and made specifically for the year of the tiger. The statement timepiece features the hand-engraved tiger on the 18K pink gold case filled with black Grand Feu enamel. Jaeger-LeCoultre artisans took about 55 hours to create this masterpiece engraving.

On the inside of the swiveling case, you’ll find the Reverso Tribute Enamel with the same Grand Feu enamel dial (as used on the case back). It features faceted hour markers, Dauphine hands, and chemin de fer minutes track completing the look to match the pink gold case.

Customization possibility

The Reverso Tribute Enamel Tiger watch is made specifically to order, thus customers can have the enamel colors personalized to their taste. This is possible because Jaeger-LeCoultre is one of the few watchmakers to have its own in-house enameling atelier, which can provide customized timepieces to user preference.

The 45.5mm Reverso Tribute Enamel year of the tiger edition watch is powered by in-house, self-wound Caliber 822A/2 movement offering 42 hours of power reserve. This 30 meter water-resistant watch comes on a black alligator leather strap.