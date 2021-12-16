G-Shock Ref. 6900-PT80 By John Mayer is off-white and enticing

G-Shock watches have a special place in our hearts for their durable construction, distinctive design, and wide availability in an equally broad price range. Therefore, a new design or even a fresh take on the existing design is bound to leave us impressed.

Case in point is the sequel of the Casio G-Shock Ref 6900 By John Mayer that was released in collaboration with Hodinkee last year. For this year’s iteration, Grammy Award-winning artist has designed the ‘G-Shock Ref. 6900-PT80 By John Mayer.’

Interesting play of colors

Modeled after the Casio PT-80 keyboard from the mid-1980s, the second edition Mayer and G-Shock watch makes its debut in a really fresh colorway. The watch created with a 53.2mm resin case comes in a shade of off-white and has a very premium look to it.

The otherwise simple off-white is dashed with accents of fresh bright colors to enhance the appearance to appeal to the younger generation. It all starts at the bright periwinkle G-Shock text on the top while the watch has Mode and Start-Stop indicators in sunshine yellow and Adjust and Split-Reset indicators in tangerine orange.

The watch with four-screen display, comprising three indicators in the top half, known as the “Triple Graph” continues with the hues from the PT-80 keyboard. The Triple Graph appears in red, green, and gray colors, while the main digital display is green too.

The G-Shock Ref. 6900-PT80 By John Mayer is powered by a quartz movement and features all the G-Shock specific features like 24-hour clock, 24-hour countdown timer, a 1/100th stopwatch, multi-functional alarm and more. Graced on matching resin, off-white colored band, the watch commemorates the John Mayer and Hodinkee collaboration with engraving on the caseback and is now available for $180.