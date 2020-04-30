Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Date a classic with enhanced innards

Characterizing the art of watchmaking in its purest form, the new model of the Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Date is reminiscent of the classic Omega Seamaster. It features the emblematic round shape of wristwatches very popular in the 1950s – probably when the classic Omega was rolled out also.

The Master Control Date doesn’t exude the fancy dials that are so commonplace in high-end horology today. In fact, it has a very subtle dial with branding, sleek hour, minute and seconds hands, and date counter at the customary 3 o’clock marker.

The reworked guts

The Master Control collection was introduced in the early 90s, but this very retro-modern design is not limited to a certain era. Even today, as seen in the new model, watch is so aesthetically in trend. Yes, on the outside the design remains unaltered.

The changes are really made inside of the stainless steel casing. The Master Control Date is powered by a Jaeger-LeCoultre caliber 899AC which gives this automatic, self-winding movement a 70-hour power reserve. The new generation movement can be seen clearly under a transparent sapphire crystal case back.

The watch features a silvered gray 40-mm case with a double polished and satin finish on the side. It measures only 8.78 mm thick, while the watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters. A date aperture stands out at 3 o’clock, which furthers the watch appeal.

Pricing and availability

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Date comes with a velvety calfskin strap which further highlights the design of the watch. It was recently unveiled at the Watches and Wonders amid a plethora of other horological masterpieces.

There is no word on the availability of the Master Control Date, but we are guessing the time is not very far. We learn that the watch will be priced around the $6,700 when it is rolled out.