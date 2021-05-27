Special edition URWERK UR-105 Tantalum Hull signals end of an era

URWERK has some fantastic timepieces in its line-up, which includes the UR-105. Turns out the independent Swiss watchmaker is moving away for the idea of sitting on its past laurels and adding subtle teaks to the heritage line-up.

The brand has decided to retire its UR 105 model to make way for a new model, which is basically in line with the marque’s new plan to not make more than 150 watches a year and have new designs propping up with time. Before it’s gone, URWERK has released on final variant of its outgoing model, dubbed UR-105 Tantalum Hull (TTH), which is a limited edition watch.

New material, recognized design

UR-105 TTH revisits URWERK’s iconic satellite indication, which has been the signature of the brand over time. The watch has an interesting design which is graced with a case made from tantalum, a new material that is hard precious metal with platinum-like density.

Tantalum was first used by URWERK in the UR-110 a few years back, since its toughness, it was not used again until now. The UR-105 gets blueish grey luster from the material and comes with a retractable breastplate that slides off (using the slider) to reveal the carousel comprising four satellites indicating time. Each satellite bears three numeral for hours that rotate past the minutes scale to create an analog and digital display of time.

Movement and other details

Featuring a 39.5mm wide case that measure 53mm long, the UR-105 Tantalum Hull is powered by an automatic movement regulated by dual turbines. The turbines visible on the back of the watch are coupled to rotor and in tandem regulate the manual winding of the watch. The movement runs at 4Hz and offers 48 hours of power reserve.

URWERK’s UR-105 Tantalum Hull is provided on a textured Vulcarbon rubber strap and the watch is only limited to 12 example. Priced at CHF 77,000 (approx. $ 85,500).