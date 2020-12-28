Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Duoface Fagliano sports an intense burgundy dial

Making its debut nine decades ago, Jaeger-LeCoultre introduced the Reverso, catering to an audience that was high on the Art Deco movement and valued fashion with a difference. Amongst the affluent, came a section of ‘sporting gentleman’, who played Polo and inspired by their persona, Reverso was born. Like all things classy and beautiful, pretty soon the styling and functionality of the Reverso caught on, and it became a popular collection.

We have come a long way from the 1931 debut, and we have seen how skillfully the integration of form and function is represented by the flip-over case – the hallmark of Reverso’s design. To commemorate the landmark anniversary of 90 years, Jaeger-LeCoultre has collaborated with the Argentina’s renowned polo boot maker Casa Fagliano, to give us the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Duoface Fagliano.

The essence of this limited-edition watch is the inspiration taken from the canvas-and-leather boots that Casa Fagliano makes for summer polo. The strap is a combination of cordovan leather and canvas and each of them have been cut and stitched by hand.

Dual-time Zone Complication

The Duoface was originally conceived in 1994, and it brings out two very contrasting dials. The purpose of this watch is to bring out different time zones, which is very helpful to globetrotters. Combining the dual-time zone complication of the Duoface with the elegance of the Tribute collection, this new watch is teamed with an exclusive strap hand-crafted by Casa Fagliano.

Supporting the dual-time zone complication is a manual-winding movement – the Calibre 854A/2 and it offers 42-hours of power reserve. Reverso Tribute Duoface Fagliano houses the two time zones on two opposing dials, thus the contrasting dials add a touch of sophistication and elegance.

Staying true to the original Reverso design, the front dial is all about showcasing the straight indexes marking the hours, and double indices at the 12 o’clock mark. Crafted with a faceted shape, the lacquered surface of the rich burgundy-red dial gets enhanced thanks to the markers. On the reverse dial, we see a mix of circles and straight lines, complimented with contrasting decorative finishes.

The Burgundy Dial

The 47mm by 28.3mm rectangular 18k pink gold case of Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Duoface Fagliano compliments the burgundy dial in a very fashionable way. I really like the fact the design ensures discretion, and you get to wear a watch that has clean lines. What I mean by this is, the second time zone can be adjusted using a small slider set that is integrated into the top case- band. This makes it completely invisible and cleverly masks its existence until you flip over the case from its carriage.

Complementing the stunning burgundy dial is a deeply etched sunray pattern on the reverse side. Both the front and back dials sport Dauphine hands and while the burgundy red front dial showcases sunray-brushed, appliqued hour-markers, the back dial is designed in silvered grey tone. It showcases Velvety Clous de Paris guilloche and appliqued hour-markers. The dials on the reverse side have an opaline finish on the central time display and the smaller circle indicates the day-night cycle.

The functions on the watch include second time-zone, hour – minute, 24-hour display, and seconds. Limited to only 190 pieces, you can buy the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Duoface Fagliano for $23,900.