New Nike, Air Jordan pairs to look forward to in 2021

With all the new pairs of shoes and sneakers being introduced left and right, it can be overwhelming to keep track of them all. As expected, top sports brand like Nike is one of the busiest this year. Despite the pandemic when people are supposed to stay at home and limit going outdoors, we’ve seen a number of new pairs in different styles, silhouttes, and colorways. They don’t just remain listed on online stores or displayed on shoe racks, people actually still buy them.

We’ve seen a lot of new designs from Nike. Just recently, there’s the Nike PG5 in subtle colorway , the exclusive Nike Dunk Low are for EKIN employees, Nike Kyrie S2 Hybrid Chinese New Year, Nike Air Max 1 LV8 ‘Obsidian’, and the Nike Air Raid White Black 2021 colorway. We’re not forgetting Nike’s iconic Kobe VI ‘Grinch’ Protro released in time for Christmas, as well as, the Nike Air Jordan 13 “Black Hyper Royal”.

For 2021, sneakerheads and true blue Nike fans have a lot of new designs to anticipate. We’ve listed a few here. Check which pair is for you.

Nike Zoom Freak 2 Alphabet Soup

The colorful pair has been given the nickname ‘Alphabet Soup’. The letters of the alphabet are found all over the lateral, heel counter, and the tongue. The colors are playful and may remind you of your pre-school days.

The Nike Zoom Freak 2 Alphabet Soup has been designed with the following colors: Desert Sand, Sail, Camellia, and Gym Red. The bright red Nike Swoosh logo is embroidered while the heel has the word ‘Freak’ etched as an ode to Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo. Available starting January 22, 2021 for $120.

Nike OverBreak SP Fossil

The new Fossil colorway borrows a more neutral scheme that includes tan nubuck overlays and sail upper base. The red Swoosh is made of leather for that premium and classic look. What’s more eye-catching is the sole also used on the Nike ISPA OverReact but is now in light gray with black rubber segments that extends to the toe and heel part. Price tag reads $140 when it arrives on January 5, 2021.

Nike Air Jordan 4 University Blue

It may be too early to think about Spring but it’s never too early for sneakerheads. Spring Break 2021 may still be different but that shouldn’t stop you from donning a new pair. This Air Jordan 4 University Blue looks cool to the eyes.

Cool blue suede can be found all over, accentuated with grey midsole speckled with black dust. The eye stays and Jumpman logo on the rear are set in black. No word on pricing yet but a March 6 launch may be expected.

Nike Air Max Plus Black Corduroy

Launching next year is this Nike Air Max Plus Black Corduroy. The new pair is set in all-black corduroy fabric while the eyelets are multi-colored. The Nike Swoosh shines bright in neon green while the tongue is slightly subdued in silver.

The classic Air Max bubble is set in white. In the middle appears to be a four-color rainbow in purple, red, yellow, and green. The Nike Air Max Plus Black Corduroy will be available for $160.

Nike Air Max 95 PRM Grain

Last on our list is this Nike Air Max 95 PRM Grain. There are more Nike and Air Jordan pairs yet to be introduced but we’ll stop with this. The pair will be released in 2021, looking all classic and clean in what appears to be a grainy color scheme and texture.

There’s a mix of cream, beige, and sand colors plus a mix of materials from mesh to suede, leather, and burlap. Notice some mint highlights on the heel and the lace loops. The standard Nike Swoosh branding is found on the heel, angle, and tongue. The pair will be dropping early next year with a $180 price tag.