Jaguar I-Pace Black is a sexy performance SUV

Jaguar has unveiled its latest electric vehicle called the I-Pace Black. The vehicle is an all-electric performance SUV that is available to order now in the UK, starting at £72,445. Buyers get an enhanced black pack that has a gloss black finish applied to the door mirror caps, grille, grille surround, side window surrounds, and rear badges.

Jaguar equips the vehicle with a full panoramic roof, privacy glass, and 20-inch wheels painted gloss black. Inside the vehicle, the black theme continues with ebony leather sports seats and gloss black trim finishers complemented by an ebony headliner. I-Pace Black has a 90 kWh battery and electric motor that delivers 400PS and 696Nm of torque.

Jaguar says the vehicle can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds or 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. The electric powertrain promises a driving range of up to 292 miles per charge. It can charge at a rate of up to 33 miles of range per hour using an 11 kW AC wall box and three-phase power supply.

Like the interior in trim, the body is available painted in gloss black using a color called Farallon Pearl metallic paint. However, the full range of colors is available for the Black edition. Like other models in the range, the I-Pace Black has lots of technology inside, including a Pivi Pro infotainment system and a navigation system able to show if nearby charging stations are available or in use.















The infotainment system also shows what sort of connector the charging station has, how much it costs, and how long it will take to charge the vehicle. That system has an embedded 4G data plan and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The vehicle battery pack can be charged completely in 8.6 hours using an 11kW charging system.