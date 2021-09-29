Watches

James Brand x Timex Expedition North Titanium Automatic Watch introduced

September 29, 2021

James Brand makes knives and tools for people who live adventurously, now they are collaborating with watchmaking geniuses Timex to launch a timepiece in its Expedition North collection. While the adventure front is bread and butter for the James Brand, it is not a new domain for Timex either; the watchmaker has been designing outdoor ready watches for decades.

In this collaborative effort, the two brands have revealed the James Brand x Timex Expedition North Titanium Automatic Watch, which is a robust outdoor watch for modern-day enthusiasts. The biggest takeaway of the watch is its sapphire crystal sandwich construction, titanium case and automatic movement.

The look and feel

The James Brand x Timex Expedition North Titanium Automatic arrives in a 41mm titanium case, which is ideally sized for a field watch. The lightweight titanium case with matte finish offers the watch a slim profile and it’s accentuated by a bright and enticing black dial with white indices.

The classic dial under the sapphire crystal features a black base, has a military time track on the outside with baton-style hands sweeping it. The indices, hands and the date window at the traditional 3 o’clock are all dipped in Super-LumiNova. On the side, the watch gets a nice big screw down crown with lime green inserts.

The movement and more

While most of the field watches in the Expedition North collection feature solar-powered quartz movement, the James Brand x Timex Expedition North Titanium Automatic is powered by a Miyota automatic movement. The watch has a see-through sapphire crystal caseback which provides a nice glimpse of the ticking Miyota movement within.

Rated water-resistant to 200 meters, this collaborative timepiece is offered on a matching nylon strap and is expected to launch on October 5 for $349. Interestingly, the James Brand and Timex Expedition North Titanium Automatic watch will be limited to only 500 examples, so you may have to act a little fast if you want to adorn this on your wrists; especially because for its price, it is going to be a no brainer deal and the 500 odd will sell out real quick.

