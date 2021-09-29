James Brand x Timex Expedition North Titanium Automatic Watch introduced

James Brand makes knives and tools for people who live adventurously, now they are collaborating with watchmaking geniuses Timex to launch a timepiece in its Expedition North collection. While the adventure front is bread and butter for the James Brand, it is not a new domain for Timex either; the watchmaker has been designing outdoor ready watches for decades.

In this collaborative effort, the two brands have revealed the James Brand x Timex Expedition North Titanium Automatic Watch, which is a robust outdoor watch for modern-day enthusiasts. The biggest takeaway of the watch is its sapphire crystal sandwich construction, titanium case and automatic movement.

The look and feel

The James Brand x Timex Expedition North Titanium Automatic arrives in a 41mm titanium case, which is ideally sized for a field watch. The lightweight titanium case with matte finish offers the watch a slim profile and it’s accentuated by a bright and enticing black dial with white indices.

The classic dial under the sapphire crystal features a black base, has a military time track on the outside with baton-style hands sweeping it. The indices, hands and the date window at the traditional 3 o’clock are all dipped in Super-LumiNova. On the side, the watch gets a nice big screw down crown with lime green inserts.

The movement and more

While most of the field watches in the Expedition North collection feature solar-powered quartz movement, the James Brand x Timex Expedition North Titanium Automatic is powered by a Miyota automatic movement. The watch has a see-through sapphire crystal caseback which provides a nice glimpse of the ticking Miyota movement within.

Rated water-resistant to 200 meters, this collaborative timepiece is offered on a matching nylon strap and is expected to launch on October 5 for $349. Interestingly, the James Brand and Timex Expedition North Titanium Automatic watch will be limited to only 500 examples, so you may have to act a little fast if you want to adorn this on your wrists; especially because for its price, it is going to be a no brainer deal and the 500 odd will sell out real quick.