Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 V-8 may command a $30,000 premium

One of the features that Jeep Wrangler fans have been asking for going back many years is a V-8 option. Wrangler buyers can currently choose a V-6, turbo-four, hybrid V6, or diesel engine in some models. Wrangler buyers were extremely excited when Jeep announced that it would produce the Rubicon 392 with a V-8 engine under the hood.

However, a new rumor is floating around that is likely to make some Rubicon 392 hopefuls abandon their dreams. The report claims that the 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392 will have a sticker price starting at over $70,000. According to the report, the V-8 engine is a $30,000 premium option.

Word of pricing comes from a JLWranglerForum user who shared a screenshot of a 2021 Rubicon 392 via the Jeep VIN tracking system showing a price of $77,055. The screenshot showed a Wrangler Unlimited Sport with the 27X order code representing the 392 package.

Other vehicle options include the Dual Top package, including a hardtop and a soft top, and the trailer tow package. A similarly optioned Rubicon with the standard V-6 engine would sell for $47,075. Consider that the 2.0-liter turbo-four is a no-cost option, the mild-hybrid V-6 is $1500, and the EcoDiesel is a $4500 option, and we begin to see just how much Jeep wants for its V-8. It’s worth noting that Jeep has not announced official pricing at this time.