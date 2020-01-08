Nissan introduces e-4ORCE twin-motor all-wheel control at CES 2020

Nissan came up with something interesting at CES 2020. The Japanese carmaker gave us a preview of its newest e-4ORCE twin-motor all-wheel control system.

Pronounced as ‘e-force’, the ‘e’ refers to Nissan’s 100-percent electric motor drive system. Meanwhile, the ‘4ORCE’ relates to the system’s outstanding all-wheel driving capability.

But we’ve heard of this before, right?

For all intents and purposes, this type of technology is nothing new. Tesla’s been employing the same kind of tech in all its dual-motor electric cars since the Model S was introduced in June 2012.

However, Nissan’s e-4ORCE system is a bit different. The system’s primary objective is to minimize vehicle pitch and dive for enhanced driving comfort, most especially in stop-and-go city driving. The system utilizes regenerative braking from both the front and rear electric motors to specifically manage electric vehicle output.

But more than anything, the system is also designed to optimize traction and grip over all types of road surfaces. “The e-4ORCE twin-motor all-wheel control technology offers precise handling and stability, which gives drivers greater confidence and even more excitement than ever before,” said Takao Asami, senior vice president of research and advanced engineering at Nissan. “This technology enables excellent cornering performance and traction on slippery surfaces and comfortable ride for all passengers.”

The e-4ORCE AWD system is derived from the Nissan GT-R

The current generation Nissan GT-R is known for two things: a magnificent twin-turbocharged V6 engine and a brilliant all-wheel-drive system. It’s only natural for Nissan to use Godzilla as a benchmark for its newest e-4ORCE AWD system.

Particularly, Nissan honed the GT-R’s famed ATTESA E-TS torque split system. With this tech, the system is able to provide instant torque to all four wheels while delivering predictable power and handling. Similarly, motor control is further optimized to minimize irregular movement for better comfort.

Nissan also looked into the Patrol SUV’s 4×4 system. Combined with the lessons learned from the GT-R’s mesmerizing AWD system, the new e-4ORCE system is essentially the culmination of Nissan’s strength in the AWD category.

Nissan’s e-4ORCE is debuting in the Nissan Ariya Concept EV

The first vehicle to be fitted with e-4ORCE is the Ariya Concept EV. This concept was first previewed at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, heralding Nissan’s vision of an electric autonomous car.

And since the Ariya is destined to bang heads with the Tesla Model Y when it arrives in 2021, Nissan gave it a pair of electric motors governed by the e-4ORCE all-wheel-control. The system analyzes the driver’s intended line and adjusts the power output of both electric motors to offer better confidence over slippery roads.

The Ariya Concept EV is currently on display at Nissan’s North Hall booth at 2020 CES in Las Vegas. Although the vehicle is still a concept at this stage, we’re expecting the e-4ORCE system to come standard in future Nissan EVs.