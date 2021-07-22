Jeff Bezos and crew wore customized Omega Speedmasters to space

There’s probably no moment from Jeff Bezos’ space odyssey that is not worth mentioning. Of particular importance is that this was the first flight by Blue Origin New Shepard rocket to launch passengers – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, 82-year-old US aviator Wally Funk, and Dutch student 18-year-old Oliver Daemen – into space.

Blue Origin Mission NS-16 rocketed skyward with the abovementioned four-member crew on 20 July 2021, marking a few other first including the first oldest (Funk) and first youngest (Oliver) people to travel to space. Even more to this spaceflight was the watch that was involved in the journey.

Watch aboard

There are no points for guessing, the crew members were wearing an Omega Speedmaster, which in its own rights was instrumental in the return of Apollo 13 spacecraft to the earth.

This space trip (technically Bezos and co. didn’t make it out of Earth’s atmosphere but to the edge somehow) was 10 minutes and 22 seconds long and every member aboard wore a customized Omega Speedmaster. The watch they were wearing over their blue flight suits was the reference 310.30.42.50.01.001 aka Speedy.

Speedy details

As an Omega fan would know, the watch is powered by caliber 3861. The new movement that offers 50 hour power reserve is officially approved by NASA for all space flights.

The space-ready Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch provided to the Mission NS-16 crew was paired to a custom Velcro strap with Blue Origin logo printed on it. The caseback of every watch was engraved with the crew member’s name, flight number and also featured the Blue Origin feather insignia.

Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch is one of the most iconic watches, it has reportedly been part of all six moon landings. Now it’s also been part of one of the very limited touristy spaceflights. This particular Omega 42mm Chronograph itself, which was customized for Bezos, is originally priced at $6,300.