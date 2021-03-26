Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 Hi Virgil Abloh Design ready soon

Virgil Abloh is a regular subject here. This means the luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton is also always mentioned. But then Abloh isn’t just connected to the French fashion house. The creative designer also has Off-White under his direction.

The label has collaborated with a number of other brands and companies. Not all are footwear or clothing brands. In recent months, we’ve featured the Off-White MoMA Sneakers and even the Mercedes-Benz and Virgil Abloh collaboration for Project Geländewagen.

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Collaborations

There is also the Evian x Virgil Abloh limited edition glass bottle with case and the Ikea x Virgil Abloh MARKERAD limited collection. Several Off White collabs have been introduced here featuring different pairs like the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 ‘Canary Yellow’, Off-White x Nike Air Rubber Dunk, and the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Sail”.

This time, Virgil Abloh is working with Converse. The not so new pair is actually a re-issue from 2018. The Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 Hi is available once again with the iconic design that many sneakerheads and Converse fans have grown to love.

The Chuck 70 Hi is a classic basketball silhouette. We’ve seen numerous versions of it like that Converse Chuck 70 Hi Archive Paint Splatter, Converse Chuck 70 Hi DuPont Tyvek, and the Telfar Clemens x Converse Chuck 70.

Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 Hi Virgil Abloh Design

The newer version frorm the One Star brand and Off White shows a very clean and crisp white canvas uppers. There are silver eyelets where the white shoelaces pass through.

The Converse and Off-White branding are printed in black across the medial. A vibrant orange tag works as an accent. There is a zip tie dangling from the left shoe. The midsole shoes black and white stripes to complete the neutral-tone look.









The Off-White x Converse Chuck 70 Hi Virgil Abloh Design will be sold for $130 beginning March 30.