Dr. Martens Carlson Lusso Mule still ready for summer and beyond

Dr. Martens seems to be busier this year. We are seeing more pairs and new designs from the brand especially since it’s been doing more collaborations with other brands and artists.

Just this year, there was the Dr. Martens x Keith Haring Collection followed by the Dr. Martens x Suicoke collaboration. Dr. Martens also worked with Supreme for the 5-Eye Shoe and Yohji Yamamoto for a version of the Classic 1490 Boots. The other day, we showed you the anime-inspired Atmos x Dr. Martens Tarik Zip Boot.

Dr. Martens Carlson Lusso Mule Ideal for Lounging

For many people, summer is still not over. Well, not many people are still enjoying the outdoors so we might as well continue searching for pairs—sneakers or sandals—you can use for lounging.

The mule can be the perfect footwear at home. Last year, the style became popular especially as people all over the world were forced to stay at home because of the pandemic. The trend continues this year.

Dr. Martens Carlson Lusso Mule Design

Dr. Martens continues to adapt. Here is another pair with a more laid-back style: the Dr. Martens Carlson Lusso Mule. It’s a simple leather mule that has an easy on-off strap. Wear it as a slip-on or just around the ankle.

The black mule features a lusso leather upper. The yellow-stitched sole is very Dr. Marten’s as the signature stitching.

On the footbed, you will see the brand’s logo. It’s another classic leather pair from DM’s that we believe will sell fast for only £89 which is around $120. Available HERE.