K-Speed modifies ‘Tokyo Street’ Honda Super Cub motorcycle

Honda Super Cub is one of the most popular motorcycles on the planet, even more so in Japan where bikers love to own one. That’s the reason why Honda reintroduced this compact retro bike to the market once again in 2019 after it was discontinued four decades earlier.

One reason why people love Super Cub is the keen interest of custom bike modification shops in revamping the motorcycle. Japanese tuner K-Speed in collaboration with renowned industrial designer Tanadit has tuned the popular bike keeping the Honda Super Cub’s DNA intact. K-Speed calls it the Tokyo Street Honda Super Cub.

Amalgam of classic with modern aesthetics

The custom designed Super Cub retains its age old charm while adding a touch of modern aesthetics to appeal to urban junkies. Noticeable modifications include the carbon fiber solid disk 17-inch wheels embodied by retro-styled Vee Rubber tires. The two-wheeler has a lower ride stance courtesy the stretched swingarm and the new pair of suspensions which look muscular and obviously enhances the riding comfort.

To carry the modern design language the designer has chosen a new set of custom-made handlebars having brand new throttle and Biltwell grips. There’s totally new footpegs, switchgear, and speedometer to add character to the Super Cub. The bike also gets a funky tail light and LED turn lights.

Modified Tokyo Street Honda Super Cub

The most striking aspect of the bike is its matte black and white paint job which gives it a distinct character. The tuning shop has replaced the drum brakes with front and rear disk brakes for more control at high speeds. Also, the beefier exhaust gives the 109cc ride more bark on the city streets.

For Honda lovers, Tokyo Street Honda Super Cub is a high performance rider boasting a durable engine focused on eco-friendly performance. It is going to be available in limited numbers only, for a price tag of $6,890.