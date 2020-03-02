Kanye West Adidas Yeezy 451 shown off by the rapper in Paris

More Yeezys are coming our way. Kanye West has been recently sighted in Paris, France wearing his new Adidas Yeezy 451. It appears to be only a prototype as the pair isn’t available elsewhere. We’ve lost count of all the Yeezys available but we believe this design is highly anticipated.

We remember the Adidas YEEZY 700 V3 “Alvah” introduced earlier in January. There are more available as released the past few years but nothing as intriguing as the Yeezy 451. Prototype or not, Kanye West is already doing early promotions by wearing a pair.

No Retro, No Knit Silhouette

Instead of implementing a retro design or another knit runner, West made this Yeezy 451 to look more unique by giving it a one-of-a-kind silhouette. Most of Kanye’s shoes for Adidas bear such retro or knit designs so the Yeezy 451 is different.

The pair will be memorable for sure because of the molded midsole. It looks weird at first but it’s something you can get used to especially if you’re into unique sneakers.

Kanye West-Steven Smith Team-up

Kanye has teamed up with popular sneaker designer Steven Smith for this pair. Smith has been working on the bottom part. The pair comes in cream colorway so maybe you don’t want this to get dirty. But hey, West’s latest photos show it was even raining in Paris when he wore the pair.

Others are saying the Adidas Yeezy 451 could be for hiking. The sneaker body is actually mesh held by the molded midsole. We’re not sure if this is the final design but a few tweaks here and there may be done.

No information when Kanye West and Adidas will drop the new Yeezy 451. No word on price either but expect the pair will be worth the wait especially to sneakerheads that are true blue Kanye fans.