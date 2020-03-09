KAPITAL Olive Dessert Smiley Boots is a suede you’ll want to own

One can sport suede shoes with any apparel and they won’t fail to impress. That said, you need to treat them with care (just like your lover), for they are vulnerable to scruffs and scratches.

Japanese shoe maker KAPITAL promises great footwear which compliments your style and ongoing trends, and this time around they’ve got a pair which is fit for urban junkies.

This one’s crafted to impress

The high-cut suede bears an olive hue at the foundation which gives a slight wooden texture. On top, the nubuck fabric embodies the manly moccasins that lures one into a closer look. It is more or less like a vintage military boot refurbished for the current generation wearer.

The boot cut at the top has subtle articulated collars stitched together from the ears and having a contoured design up to the laces, above the upper half.

On the front section of the shoe there is a leather welt leading to the classy moccasin toebox. This gives the boot a character unparalleled.

It’s all for smiles, grip and traction

As the name suggests, the boots are all about smiles. There are bright yellow leather smiley motifs on each shoe which covers most of the design from heel counter to the boot cut.

What’s an eye-candy shoe without a nice foundation? Well, KAPITAL Olive Dessert Smiley Boots has a creamy beige midsole having a semi-translucent texture. The wedge shoe offers maximum grip and traction for inclement weather conditions or slippery terrain.

The unique style of this low-ankle boot demands $486 and you can buy it right away. Put them on with any semi-formal attire and you are guaranteed to turn eyeballs around the block.