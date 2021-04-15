Panerai Luminor Chrono Goldtech Blu Notte is made from brand’s fade-resistant alloy

Panerai took the watchmaking world by surprise when it debuted its nearly 100-percent recyclable timepiece at the Watches & Wonders. Called the Panerai Submersible eLab ID it is made from EcoTitanium – a recycled aerospace-grade alloy – and also features dial, strap, parts in the movement, and the packaging all made from recyclable material.

The Submersible eLab ID wasn’t the only head-turner from the brand. Silently creeping up the ranks – amid a plethora of watches – is the Luminor Chrono Goldtech Blu Notte ref. PAM 1111, a striking new entity that is equal parts simple and impressive.

Luminor Chrono Goldtech Blu Notte

Luminor Chrono Goldtech Blu Notte (Blue Night) is a 44mm case watch that is made from Panerai’s proprietary Goldtech alloy, which gives the watch a deeper and darker color than rose gold and makes it more resistant to fading.

The watch has a simple blue dial layout comprising hours, minutes, small seconds, chronograph and Arabic numerals. The hands, numerals and indexes are filled with Super-LumiNova, while the appearance of the watch is kept true to the Luminor Chrono line with protected crown on the right and chronograph pushers on the left of the dial.

Movement and more

Measuring 15.1mm thick, the Luminor Chrono Goldtech Blu Notte is powered by in-house P.9200 automatic chronograph movement which offers 42 hour power reserve. The steel movement is partially visible through the sapphire crystal caseback overlaid with wave pattern.

The 18K gold chronograph PAM 1111 is water-resistant to only 50 meters. It comes paired with a dial matching deep blue alligator leather strap and is expected to go on sale in July for $26,700.